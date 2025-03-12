All Sections
Russians intensify assaults: 259 combat clashes occur over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoWednesday, 12 March 2025, 08:21
Russians intensify assaults: 259 combat clashes occur over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

The battles have been the fiercest on the Lyman, Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts over the past day, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 March

Quote: "[On 11 March – ed.], the enemy launched two missile strikes with two missiles and 74 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, dropping 116 guided bombs. In addition, it conducted about 5,000 attacks, 156 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,285 kamikaze drones to attack."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians tried to advance eight times near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked 13 times over the past day. The Ukrainian defence forces stopped them near Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 33 attacks. They tried to advance near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled six attacks over the past day near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled 14 Russian attacks in the vicinities of Maiske, Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians attacked 32 times near Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdiumivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 68 Russian attacks near Novotoretske, Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelene, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Kotliarivka, Ulakly and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Skudne, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked 15 times in the vicinities of Zelene Pole, Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled nine Russian assaults near Novodanylivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Lobkove.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians made two unsuccessful attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.

The operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled 33 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. In addition, the Russians conducted 22 airstrikes, using 28 guided bombs, and fired using artillery 280 times, including 9 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any Russian offensive groups being formed in the area.

