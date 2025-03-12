Russians hit port in Odesa with ballistic missiles, killing 4 foreigners, damaging civilian vessel

Four Syrian citizens have been killed and two other people injured in a Russian missile strike on the port in Odesa on the evening of 11 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Yesterday evening [11 March], Russia struck the port in Odesa. A ballistic missile damaged the Barbados-flagged vessel MJ Pinar. Sadly, four people, Syrian citizens, were killed. The youngest victim was 18 and the oldest was 24."

Details: Two other people, a Ukrainian and a Syrian, were injured.

"The ship was loading wheat for export to Algeria at the time of the strike. An entirely civilian vessel," Kiper wrote.

In addition, another vessel, berths and grain storage warehouses were damaged in the strike.

