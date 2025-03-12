Trump reports positive messages on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

US President Donald Trump has said he received "some positive messages" regarding a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: The Telegraph, citing Trump during a meeting with the Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Telegraph reports that Trump said he had not yet spoken directly with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about the proposed 30-day ceasefire plan in Ukraine.

However, he said he had received "some positive messages" regarding the ceasefire.

"I’ve gotten some positive messages, but a positive message means nothing," Trump said.

He also said that this is a "very serious situation".

"This is a situation that could lead to world war three, and Biden should have never let it happen," he added.

"Hopefully we can get a ceasefire," the US president noted, stressing that "it is up to Russia now".

He pointed out that "we have people going to Russia right now" and added that he hoped to "get a ceasefire with Russia".

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

He also said the US "will have contact with the Russians" on Wednesday 12 March.

