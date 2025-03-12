All Sections
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 March 2025, 20:41
Finland will not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has stated that the Finnish government is against sending troops to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.

Source: Finnish newspaper Suomenmaa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During parliamentary debates on 12 March, Orpo stated that peacekeeping, the reconstruction of Ukraine and its European path cannot be aligned without Europe, and Finland, among other things, has proposed a number of steps for the peace process.

"Our president [Alexander Stubb – ed.] was very active in this area. We are ready to participate in any way that suits us, but we will not send soldiers to Ukraine," emphasised the Finnish prime minister.

Orpo said that Finland, as a country bordering Russia, cannot do this.

"On the other hand, it would be risky for Finnish soldiers to risk entering into conflict with soldiers from a neighbouring country. Therefore, the line of our government is clear," Orpo stated.

Background:

  • The UK and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine to guarantee a potential "peace".
  • Not all European countries have expressed willingness to participate in such a contingent. Among the opponents is Poland.

peace keepersFinlandwar
