Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Defence forces will hold line in Russia's Kursk Oblast and manoeuvre if necessary

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine’s defence forces will maintain their positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast "for as long as it remains reasonable and necessary". He noted that Ukrainian troops manoeuvre to more advantageous positions if their lives are at risk.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "In the most difficult situations, my priority has been and remains the preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives. For this reason, defence forces units, if necessary, conduct manoeuvres to more advantageous positions. The primary means used are drones and artillery firepower. I have issued all necessary orders for this.

As of 18:00, our forces repelled eight enemy assault attempts on the Kursk front.

Despite the increased pressure from the Russian and North Korean troops, we will hold the line in Kursk Oblast for as long as it remains reasonable and necessary."

Details: Syrskyi noted that in the operational zone of the Kursk military grouping, particularly in the outskirts of the town of Sudzha and surrounding areas, intense combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Russians are deploying airborne assault and special operations forces in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences, push the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of Kursk Oblast, and shift the fighting into Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

