Mayor of Venice recognises Ukrainian soldier who saved badly wounded man

Luigi Brugnaro, Mayor of the Italian city of Venice, has recognised and rewarded Yanis Tereshchenko, a Ukrainian soldier who had recently saved the life of a young man with a stab wound.

Details: On Monday, Yanis Tereshchenko saved the life of a seriously injured young man who was at risk of dying without emergency assistance.

Luigi Brugnaro received Tereshchenko, his wife Daria and their five-year-old son, with whom the soldier was holidaying in Venice, on the afternoon of 12 March.

Brugnaro acknowledged Tereshchensko’s actions and expressed his "personal thanks and those of the entire City of Venice to him for this great gesture of humanity, courage and altruism."

"To Yanis, to all the Ukrainian people, to the friends of Odesa, we renew our solidarity for a lasting peace that guarantees their defence," said Brugnaro on X.

Brugnaro gave Tereshchenko a book about the Venetian merchant Marco Polo, a plaque with the Lion of Venice and a ticket to a local natural history museum.

