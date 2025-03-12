Two Russian regions report drone attacks and fires at industrial facilities

The governors of Russia’s Rostov and Voronezh oblasts reported drone attacks and fires at infrastructure facilities on the evening of 12 March.

Source: Iurii Sliusar, acting Governor of Rostov Oblast; Aleksandr Gusev, Governor of Voronezh Oblast; local Telegram channels

Details: According to Sluisar, a fire broke out in the area of an industrial facility in the village of Kalininskii in the Sholokhovskii district due to the fall of a drone.

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Aleksandr Gusev, also reported an attack on the region. An infrastructure facility came under attack, and a fire broke out at the site.

According to local residents, the drones attacked the gas infrastructure of the region.

