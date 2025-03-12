All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two Russian regions report drone attacks and fires at industrial facilities

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 March 2025, 23:50
Two Russian regions report drone attacks and fires at industrial facilities
Fire. Screenshot: Russian Telegram channel

The governors of Russia’s Rostov and Voronezh oblasts reported drone attacks and fires at infrastructure facilities on the evening of 12 March. 

Source: Iurii Sliusar, acting Governor of Rostov Oblast; Aleksandr Gusev, Governor of Voronezh Oblast; local Telegram channels

Details: According to Sluisar, a fire broke out in the area of an industrial facility in the village of Kalininskii in the Sholokhovskii district due to the fall of a drone. 

Advertisement:

The governor of Voronezh Oblast, Aleksandr Gusev, also reported an attack on the region. An infrastructure facility came under attack, and a fire broke out at the site. 

According to local residents, the drones attacked the gas infrastructure of the region.  

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiadronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
Voice of America effectively ceases operations, journalists suspended
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
Hungary demands that EU summit's resolution excludes reference to support for Ukraine
All News
Russia
Russia has lost over 890,000 soldiers since February 2022
Russia reports attack by almost 80 drones on its oblasts and fire at business
Turkish President Erdoğan calls on Russia to "respond constructively" to US ceasefire proposal
RECENT NEWS
13:32
Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
13:30
Zelenskyy: Russians attacked 11 Ukrainian oblasts in a week – video
12:41
It's time for Russia to come to the table in good faith, says Canada's new prime minister
11:59
Scholz: It is up to Russia to end attacks and finally make peace possible
11:57
Telegram founder Durov receives permission to temporarily leave France, AFP says
11:40
Russian ballistic missile crashes in Chernihiv Oblast
10:35
Ukraine's General Staff reports Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrawal from Sudzha in Kursk Oblast
09:27
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
09:01
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
08:26
Russians attack city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: one killed, three injured – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: