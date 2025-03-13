All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Air defence forces respond in Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 00:16
Air defence forces respond in Kyiv
A mobile fire group. Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv on the night of 12-13 March. 

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote from KCMA: "Air defence forces are currently working to eliminate the threat in the skies above Kyiv."

Advertisement:

Details: Prior to that, official websites and media outlets reported that an air-raid warning had been issued in Kyiv due to a threat of Russian UAVs. 

Updated: The all clear was given in Kyiv at 02:41.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivair defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv, reports Mayor Klitschko
Air defence responds in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: