Air defence forces respond in Kyiv
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 00:16
Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv on the night of 12-13 March.
Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)
Quote from KCMA: "Air defence forces are currently working to eliminate the threat in the skies above Kyiv."
Details: Prior to that, official websites and media outlets reported that an air-raid warning had been issued in Kyiv due to a threat of Russian UAVs.
Updated: The all clear was given in Kyiv at 02:41.
