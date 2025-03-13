Air defence forces respond in Kyiv

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv on the night of 12-13 March.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote from KCMA: "Air defence forces are currently working to eliminate the threat in the skies above Kyiv."

Details: Prior to that, official websites and media outlets reported that an air-raid warning had been issued in Kyiv due to a threat of Russian UAVs.

Updated: The all clear was given in Kyiv at 02:41.

