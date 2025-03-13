All Sections
Russians launch large-scale attack on Kherson, killing woman

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 05:48
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kherson on the night of 12-13 March, killing a woman and injuring a man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "Kherson is under large-scale enemy shelling!"

Details: Mrochko reported a large-scale Russian attack on Kherson after 00:33 and he added that "the attack on the city continues" at 00:55.

Updated: Mrochko wrote in the morning that a woman had been killed and one man injured in the city.

Quote from Mrochko: "Russian terrorists have killed another civilian in Kherson.

A 42-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries during the shelling."

"The occupiers attacked a 60-year-old Kherson resident with a drone in the Dniprovskyi district.

The man, who was in a car at the time of the attack, suffered shrapnel wounds to his back and lower limbs."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

