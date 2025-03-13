All Sections
Ukrainian human rights commissioner says Russians likely executed at least five Ukrainian soldiers

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 10:13
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

A new video has appeared on social media showing Russians apparently executing five unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Quote from Lubinets: "The video shows at least five prisoners of war who were likely executed. Once again, we see a cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army."

Details: Lubinets said he has already sent a letter to the UN and the International Red Cross to ensure that this latest war crime by the Russians is recorded.

Background:

  • On 14 October, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed to an increase in executions of Ukrainian POWs, which are condoned and encouraged by Russian commanders.
  • On 15 October, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that the number of executions of Ukrainian POWs by the Russian army increased in 2024. Torture and summary executions are used as a weapon of war, intimidation and destruction.

