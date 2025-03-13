Ukrainian human rights commissioner says Russians likely executed at least five Ukrainian soldiers

A new video has appeared on social media showing Russians apparently executing five unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Quote from Lubinets: "The video shows at least five prisoners of war who were likely executed. Once again, we see a cynical disregard for international humanitarian law on the part of the Russian army."

Details: Lubinets said he has already sent a letter to the UN and the International Red Cross to ensure that this latest war crime by the Russians is recorded.

Background:

On 14 October, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed to an increase in executions of Ukrainian POWs, which are condoned and encouraged by Russian commanders.

On 15 October, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that the number of executions of Ukrainian POWs by the Russian army increased in 2024. Torture and summary executions are used as a weapon of war, intimidation and destruction.

