Kremlin does not provide clear position regarding peace talks

Russian authorities refuse to voice their official position on the peaceful settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax, a Russian news outlet

Details: Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that it was early to voice Russia's position on peace talks.

Advertisement:

"As for the negotiating positions before these talks began, and they have not yet begun, let's not forget that it would probably be wrong to shake the heavens and talk about it publicly," Peskov said.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would submit a ceasefire proposal to Russia and hoped for its acceptance.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!