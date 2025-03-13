Crimean Tatar human rights activist Riza Izetov held in harsh conditions in Siberian penal colony

Riza Izetov, a Crimean Tatar human rights activist sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment by a Russian court, has spoken of the harsh conditions in the Yakutsk penal colony where he has been repeatedly punished with disciplinary sanctions.

Source: Crimean Solidarity, a Ukrainian non-governmental organisation

Details: Izetov told Crimean Solidarity about the poor conditions in Yakutsk Penal Colony No. 1, stating that he is "constantly" subjected to disciplinary measures and placed in solitary confinement, including for uniform violations and for falling asleep during the day due to a hypertension attack.

"When they saw this on camera, [the warders] set up a commission and punished me. I'd like to leave this place as soon as possible," Crimean Solidarity quoted Izetov as saying.

He also reported that prison staff exert psychological and moral pressure on him.

Izetov said three Crimean Tatars are being held in the institution where he is imprisoned. About 15 people are serving sentences for terrorism-related offences, all of whom are either in solitary confinement or in transit and transfer cells.

Crimean Solidarity says Izetov is expected to be transferred to a high-security prison, likely in Krasnoyarsk Krai in Russia's Far East, in either Minusinsk or Yeniseisk.

The human rights defender also stated that he does not have the right to receive phone calls and said he doubted a meeting with his family would be possible. Although Izetov is entitled to receive extended visits, the prison administration may refuse to allow a meeting due to his disciplinary sanctions.

Izetov also mentioned that the cell had terrible lighting. It used to be cold, but the heating has now been turned on. (It is worth noting that Yakutsk is the coldest city in the world.) The prisoners have to drink water directly from the tap.

The first five years of Izetov’s 19-year sentence are to be served in a high-security prison and the rest in a strict regime colony.

Izetov was accused of organising the activities of the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia but operates legally in Ukraine and other countries.

Background: In March 2022, five Crimean Solidarity activists detained in connection with the "second Simferopol group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 19 years by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

