All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Crimean Tatar human rights activist Riza Izetov held in harsh conditions in Siberian penal colony

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 14:56
Crimean Tatar human rights activist Riza Izetov held in harsh conditions in Siberian penal colony
Riza Izetov. Photo: Crimean Solidarity, a non-governmental organisation

Riza Izetov, a Crimean Tatar human rights activist sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment by a Russian court, has spoken of the harsh conditions in the Yakutsk penal colony where he has been repeatedly punished with disciplinary sanctions.

Source: Crimean Solidarity, a Ukrainian non-governmental organisation

Details: Izetov told Crimean Solidarity about the poor conditions in Yakutsk Penal Colony No. 1, stating that he is "constantly" subjected to disciplinary measures and placed in solitary confinement, including for uniform violations and for falling asleep during the day due to a hypertension attack.

Advertisement:

"When they saw this on camera, [the warders] set up a commission and punished me. I'd like to leave this place as soon as possible," Crimean Solidarity quoted Izetov as saying.

He also reported that prison staff exert psychological and moral pressure on him.

Izetov said three Crimean Tatars are being held in the institution where he is imprisoned. About 15 people are serving sentences for terrorism-related offences, all of whom are either in solitary confinement or in transit and transfer cells.

Crimean Solidarity says Izetov is expected to be transferred to a high-security prison, likely in Krasnoyarsk Krai in Russia's Far East, in either Minusinsk or Yeniseisk.

The human rights defender also stated that he does not have the right to receive phone calls and said he doubted a meeting with his family would be possible. Although Izetov is entitled to receive extended visits, the prison administration may refuse to allow a meeting due to his disciplinary sanctions.

Izetov also mentioned that the cell had terrible lighting. It used to be cold, but the heating has now been turned on. (It is worth noting that Yakutsk is the coldest city in the world.) The prisoners have to drink water directly from the tap.

The first five years of Izetov’s 19-year sentence are to be served in a high-security prison and the rest in a strict regime colony.

Izetov was accused of organising the activities of the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, which is banned in Russia but operates legally in Ukraine and other countries.

Background: In March 2022, five Crimean Solidarity activists detained in connection with the "second Simferopol group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 15 to 19 years by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CrimeaRussia
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
Crimea
Crimean Tatar Rustem Virati dies in Russian penal colony
Council of Europe urges Russia to stop repressions in temporarily occupied Crimea
Atesh resistance movement disrupts Russian fuel transfer from Crimea to Zaporizhzhia Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: