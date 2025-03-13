Ukraine's General Staff says fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast rages on: Ukrainian troops have repelled 5 Russian attacks since day's start

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 84 times on 10 fronts since the beginning of the day on 13 March. The Pokrovsk front is seeing the fiercest fighting. Hostilities are also raging in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops have repelled five Russian attacks, and four are still ongoing.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Doroshivka. One combat clash continues.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces mounted two attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Holubivka and Bohuslavka, with one combat clash still in progress.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Yampolivka and two more assaults near the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Nove and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, three combat clashes were recorded and two clashes are still ongoing near the settlement of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, one Russian attack is currently taking place. Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian positions near the town of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian defenders are resisting fiercely.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk and Druzhba. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

The Pokrovsk front is witnessing the fiercest fighting today. Since the start of the day, Russian forces have launched 32 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian troops have repelled 25 of these attacks, with seven combat clashes still ongoing. Russian warplanes also targeted the city of Pokrovsk with guided aerial bombs.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions near the town of Kostiantynopil three times. Ukrainian defenders have repelled two Russian attacks and one combat clash is ongoing.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Novopil and Novosilka and another combat clash is ongoing. The Russians targeted the settlements of Novopil, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole with rockets. The Russians also dropped guided aerial bombs near the settlements of Shevchenko and Vilne Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians, supported by attack aircraft, are storming Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske and Novoandriivka. At present, one Russian attack has been repelled and seven more are ongoing.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian soldiers conducted no active offensive operations today.

On the Kursk front, based on the information available at the moment, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks and four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the Russians carried out 18 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs, and mounted 106 artillery bombardments, including one from multiple-launch rocket systems.

