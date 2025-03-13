Eight civilians, including child, injured in Russian strikes on Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 13 March. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Eight civilians, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks on the cities of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on 13 March.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Russian forces delivered yet another strike on Kostiantynivka on 13 March, using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems. This time, a house in a residential area was struck, injuring a 46-year-old man and his 49-year-old wife. Both sustained blast injuries, contusions and abrasions to their hands.

The Russians also attacked Pokrovsk, hitting houses. A 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were injured when their house collapsed due to a strike. Their 15-year-old son was also injured. All three were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions.

Later, Russian forces attacked the frontline city once again, injuring three civilians. They were taken to hospital. The people – a 50-year-old woman and two men aged 46 and 51 – were in a commercial establishment at the time of the attack. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their arms, shoulders and necks.

The type of weapon used by the Russians to strike Pokrovsk is being established.

All the people injured in the attacks have been provided with medical aid.

Residential buildings and a shop were damaged in Russian bombardments of these cities.

