Woman rescued after 20 hours under rubble following Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – video
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 17:55
Rescue workers, together with police, have pulled a woman from the rubble of a multi-storey building nearly 20 hours after a Russian airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Details: The woman who was injured in the attack was handed over to National Police paramedics, who swiftly transported her to hospital.
Advertisement:
Rescue workers also reported clearing two and a half tonnes of rubble from the site.
Background: On 12 March at around 16:30, Russian forces struck residential buildings in Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs. Early reports indicated that two people were killed and five others were injured.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!