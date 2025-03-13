All Sections
Woman rescued after 20 hours under rubble following Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 13 March 2025, 17:55
Screenshot from the video of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers, together with police, have pulled a woman from the rubble of a multi-storey building nearly 20 hours after a Russian airstrike on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: The woman who was injured in the attack was handed over to National Police paramedics, who swiftly transported her to hospital.

Rescue workers also reported clearing two and a half tonnes of rubble from the site.

Background: On 12 March at around 16:30, Russian forces struck residential buildings in Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs. Early reports indicated that two people were killed and five others were injured.

