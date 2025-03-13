Ukrainian police video shows aftermath of Russian airstrike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces struck apartment blocks in the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast with bombs around 16:30 on Wednesday 12 March, leaving two people dead and five others injured.
Source: Ukraine's National Police in Donetsk Oblast
Details: Several buildings caught fire due to the Russian strikes, leaving people trapped in fire and smoke.
Quote: "A 51-year-old couple is reported to have been killed. The husband and wife are likely trapped under the rubble.
A man, 72, and four women aged 58, 70, 75 and 88 were injured. Police paramedics provided first aid and evacuated them to hospital."
Details: The police added that 14 civilian targets had been damaged: six apartment blocks, a pharmacy, a shop, five civilian cars and a gas pipeline.
Previously: On 12 March, 5 people were reported to have been killed and 12 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast.
