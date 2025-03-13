All Sections
Ukrainian and Belgian companies plan joint arms production to last beyond war

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 13 March 2025, 18:10
Ukrainian and Belgian flags. Stock photo: ArmyInform, a Ukrainian military news outlet

The prominent companies within Belgium's defence industry are forging closer ties with Ukrainian counterparts and advancing efforts to establish joint production.

Source: Luc Jacobs, Belgium's Ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency

Quote from Jacobs: "Belgium has an important defence industry, and representatives and leading companies – the flagships of a Belgian defence industry – are coming to Ukraine and making contracts with their counterparts, and already in some instances, they are already at a well-advanced stage of preparing co-production agreements."

Details: He pointed out that, in some cases, the focus is on establishing joint ventures "with a longer time horizon than the war".

Jacobs added that the Ukrainian defence industry has proven its resilience and ability to develop advanced technologies and be a valuable partner for Belgium.

Background: It has been revealed that Belgium has taken patronage over the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as the city of Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, and plans to allocate €150 million for the recovery of social and energy infrastructure.

