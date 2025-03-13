Ukrainian and Belgian companies plan joint arms production to last beyond war
The prominent companies within Belgium's defence industry are forging closer ties with Ukrainian counterparts and advancing efforts to establish joint production.
Source: Luc Jacobs, Belgium's Ambassador to Ukraine, in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency
Quote from Jacobs: "Belgium has an important defence industry, and representatives and leading companies – the flagships of a Belgian defence industry – are coming to Ukraine and making contracts with their counterparts, and already in some instances, they are already at a well-advanced stage of preparing co-production agreements."
Details: He pointed out that, in some cases, the focus is on establishing joint ventures "with a longer time horizon than the war".
Jacobs added that the Ukrainian defence industry has proven its resilience and ability to develop advanced technologies and be a valuable partner for Belgium.
Background: It has been revealed that Belgium has taken patronage over the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as the city of Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, and plans to allocate €150 million for the recovery of social and energy infrastructure.
