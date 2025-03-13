Trump admits Greenland annexation could happen

US President Donald Trump admitted possible annexation of Greenland on Thursday 13 March.

Source: Trump speaking during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked by journalists about his "vision for the potential annexation of Greenland," Trump responded that it would happen.

Advertisement:

"I think that will happen," he said.

Trump believes this is necessary "for international security".

He then turned to Rutte and added, "We’ll be talking to you," before stating that "it’s really an appropriate question".

Rutte quickly replied: "When it comes to Greenland, yes or no joining the US, I would leave that outside, for me, this discussion, because I don’t want to direct NATO in that."

However, he noted that the Arctic region is often used by China for trade routes and that the Russians are rearming.

Quote from Rutte: "So the fact that the seven Arctic countries, outside Russia, are working together on this under US leadership is very important to make sure that this region and this part of the world stay safe. We know things are changing there, and we have to be there."

Background: As is known, Trump has expressed confidence that the United States "will get Greenland one way or another". He promised to make the Greenlanders wealthy and to elevate the island "to heights you never thought possible before".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!