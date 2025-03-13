Zelenskyy signs law allowing purchase of reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Thursday, 13 March 2025, 20:20
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law approving the purchase of equipment from Bulgaria for Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), under bill No. 11392.
Source: data published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency
Details: The law was submitted back to parliament with the president's signature on 13 March. It is officially numbered 4231-IX as of 11 February 2025, though the link to the corresponding page on the Rada's website is currently unavailable.
Background:
- On 11 February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill allowing Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear power company, to purchase Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi NPP.
- MP Andrii Zhupanin, commenting on the adoption of the law, noted that it only approves the purchase of reactors, limiting the project's cost to US$600 million at this stage. "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Ukrainian government) will draft a new bill on the completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP, which must include an updated feasibility study and information on sources of financing for the entire project," Zhupanin said.
- Zelenskyy backed the acquisition of Russian-made energy units from Bulgaria for the completion of two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.
- Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko had earlier voiced concerns over a resolution registered in Bulgaria’s parliament to revoke the permit for selling Ukraine two reactor vessels for Units 3 and 4 of Khmelnytskyi NPP, which was set to expire on 11 March.
