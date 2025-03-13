Zelenskyy signs law allowing purchase of reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law approving the purchase of equipment from Bulgaria for Units 3 and 4 of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), under bill No. 11392.

Source: data published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament), as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: The law was submitted back to parliament with the president's signature on 13 March. It is officially numbered 4231-IX as of 11 February 2025, though the link to the corresponding page on the Rada's website is currently unavailable.

Background:

On 11 February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved a bill allowing Energoatom, the Ukrainian state-owned nuclear power company, to purchase Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for Khmelnytskyi NPP.

MP Andrii Zhupanin, commenting on the adoption of the law, noted that it only approves the purchase of reactors, limiting the project's cost to US$600 million at this stage. "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (the Ukrainian government) will draft a new bill on the completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP, which must include an updated feasibility study and information on sources of financing for the entire project," Zhupanin said.

Zelenskyy backed the acquisition of Russian-made energy units from Bulgaria for the completion of two power units at Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko had earlier voiced concerns over a resolution registered in Bulgaria’s parliament to revoke the permit for selling Ukraine two reactor vessels for Units 3 and 4 of Khmelnytskyi NPP, which was set to expire on 11 March.

