All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Mandatory evacuation announced in 8 Sumy Oblast settlements due to escalating situation

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 21:14
Mandatory evacuation announced in 8 Sumy Oblast settlements due to escalating situation
Evacuation of the residents. Photo: State Emergency Service

The Defence Council of Sumy Oblast has decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents from eight settlements in the Yunakivka and Myropillia hromadas of the Sumy district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Artiukh emphasised that there has been an increase in the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups along the border, as well as intensified use of aerial strike weapons, including guided aerial bombs and FPV drones.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Due to the escalation of the operational situation in the oblast, constant fire from Russia and to protect civilian lives, the Defence Council has decided, following military leadership recommendations, to conduct a mandatory evacuation from eight settlements in the Yunakivka and Myropillia hromadas of the Sumy district. A total of 543 people, including children, need to be evacuated as soon as possible."

More details: Artiukh noted that some residents have signed refusals and do not intend to evacuate. He urged people to prioritise their safety and leave the area.

The evacuation effort will involve the National Police, the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastevacuation
Advertisement:
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
Voice of America effectively ceases operations, journalists suspended
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russian troops attempt to consolidate positions near Basivka in Sumy Oblast – video
Ukraine's marines repel Russian and North Korean assaults in Sumy border area – video
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
21:54
Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels
20:47
Rubble clearance completed in Chernihiv after Russian attack on apartment building: one person injured
19:47
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
19:10
Turkish president Erdoğan assures Trump of support for "decisive and direct" efforts on war in Ukraine
18:28
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed
17:54
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
17:47
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
17:16
updatedZelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
16:43
Ukraine's red lines in peace talks: no more land to Russia, release of children, security guarantees – The Independent
16:13
Ukrainian soldiers discover 6th–5th century BC burial site during fortification works in southern Ukraine – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: