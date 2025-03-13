Mandatory evacuation announced in 8 Sumy Oblast settlements due to escalating situation

The Defence Council of Sumy Oblast has decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents from eight settlements in the Yunakivka and Myropillia hromadas of the Sumy district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Artiukh emphasised that there has been an increase in the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups along the border, as well as intensified use of aerial strike weapons, including guided aerial bombs and FPV drones.

Quote: "Due to the escalation of the operational situation in the oblast, constant fire from Russia and to protect civilian lives, the Defence Council has decided, following military leadership recommendations, to conduct a mandatory evacuation from eight settlements in the Yunakivka and Myropillia hromadas of the Sumy district. A total of 543 people, including children, need to be evacuated as soon as possible."

More details: Artiukh noted that some residents have signed refusals and do not intend to evacuate. He urged people to prioritise their safety and leave the area.

The evacuation effort will involve the National Police, the State Emergency Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

