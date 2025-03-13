Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to Putin's statements about a 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, we all heard very predictable and highly manipulative words from Putin in response to the idea of a frontline ceasefire – he is actually preparing to reject it as of now. Of course, Putin is afraid to tell President Trump directly that he wants to continue this war, to keep killing Ukrainians.

That is why, in Moscow, they are surrounding the idea of a ceasefire with so many preconditions that nothing will come of it, or that it will be delayed as long as possible."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Putin often employs such tactics – never saying "no" outright but deliberately delaying and obstructing meaningful decisions. The Ukrainian president described this as another example of Russian manipulation.

The US side has expressed readiness to organise oversight and verification of the ceasefire. Zelenskyy believes this is achievable with American and European capabilities.

Quote: "We are not setting conditions that complicate things. Russia is doing that. As we have always said, the only party dragging things out and being unconstructive is Russia. They need war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war day after day. Now is the time to pressure him. Sanctions must be imposed that will have an impact. We will continue working with our American and European partners and with everyone in the world who wants peace to force Russia to end this war."

