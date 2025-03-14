All Sections
Most Americans believe Trump is "too closely aligned" to Russia – poll by Reuters and Ipsos

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 March 2025, 04:15
Most Americans believe Trump is too closely aligned to Russia – poll by Reuters and Ipsos
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

More than 50% of Americans, including a significant portion of Republicans, believe that US President Donald Trump is "too closely aligned" to Russia as he radically reorients US foreign policy.

Source: poll conducted by Reuters in partnership with Ipsos

Details: The survey results show that 56% of Americans, 89% of whom are Democrats and 27% Republicans, believe that Trump is too close to Russia. A total of 40% of respondents disagreed with this statement and 4% did not answer the question.

Quote: "America's pivot on Russia, under a president who has in the past expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has jolted US allies, fuelling discussion in Europe over where US allies there need to plan their own defences without counting on help from the United States." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Regarding Trump’s position on Ukraine, 44% of those surveyed supported his idea of tying US military aid to Ukraine to receiving a share of Ukrainian mineral resources. Two-thirds of those who supported this idea were Republicans, and one in five were Democrats.

When asked which of the issues in the US Trump should prioritise, only 1% of Americans chose expansion of US territory, compared to 61% who chose fighting inflation and 13% who said he should focus on reducing the federal government.

Only 17% of respondents, 26% of whom were Republicans, supported Trump’s goal of absorbing Canada. About 21% of respondents, 34% of whom were Republicans, supported the idea of occupying the Gaza Strip to establish peace in the Middle East.

A total of 65% of the Republicans surveyed said they agreed with the statement that "the US should take control of the Panama Canal to protect its economy". Around 89% of the Democrats surveyed disagreed.

Around 45% of the Republicans surveyed agreed with the statement that the US should "take control of Greenland so the US military can better guard the country", while 88% of the Democrats surveyed disagreed.

In the Reuters/Ipsos survey, which was conducted online and nationwide, 1,422 adult Americans were surveyed, with a margin of error of three percentage points.

