Russia loses 1,410 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 March 2025, 07:14
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,410 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 330 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 891,660 (+1,410) military personnel;
  • 10,313 (+6) tanks;
  • 21,443 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 24,455 (+46) artillery systems;
  • 1,314 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,103 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 29,136 (+153) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 40,469 (+114) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

