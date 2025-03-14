Russia loses 1,410 soldiers and 46 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 14 March 2025, 07:14
Russia has lost 1,410 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 330 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 891,660 (+1,410) military personnel;
- 10,313 (+6) tanks;
- 21,443 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 24,455 (+46) artillery systems;
- 1,314 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,103 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 29,136 (+153) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,121 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 40,469 (+114) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,777 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!