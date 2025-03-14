All Sections
Almost 50 combat clashes occur on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoFriday, 14 March 2025, 08:18
A Ukrainian soldier fires from an artillery piece. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 146 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The fighting was most intense on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and Kursk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 March

Quote: "The enemy launched 103 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and populated areas yesterday [on 13 March], dropping 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out more than 6,000 bombardments, 166 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones in their attacks."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians attempted to advance near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Doroshivka.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces carried out three attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and Bohuslavka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops launched 15 attacks and tried to advance near the settlements of Torske, Yampolivka and towards Zelena Dolyna, Nove and Novomykhailivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defence forces and Russian troops clashed one time near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Druzhba.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian attacks near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian troops unsuccessfully tried to advance near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Burlatske five times.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near Rivnopil, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the operational zone on the Kursk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 37 airstrikes, dropping 54 guided bombs, and 203 artillery bombardments, of which three were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

There is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

