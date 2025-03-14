All Sections
EU ambassadors agree to extend sanctions against Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 14 March 2025, 11:34
EU ambassadors agree to extend sanctions against Russia
The Russian flag is hit with an EU ball. Stock photo: Getty Images

A source familiar with the matter has told European Pravda that EU ambassadors agreed on Friday 13 March to extend a number of EU sanctions against Russia after reaching an agreement with Hungary.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The source said the decision was made in writing. As a result, the sanctions will be extended for six months, until 15 September 2025.

Which countries are involved is not known for certain. The EU Council will make this information public later.

The Financial Times reported earlier that Hungary had supposedly insisted on removing Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman from the list of EU-sanctioned individuals. Luxembourg also supported the same position, according to Bloomberg sources, but Fridman will remain under sanctions.

Failure to extend the sanctions could actually unfreeze up to 30% of Russia's total frozen assets. According to estimates, this could be about €60 billion of unfrozen funds or even more.

Read more: Hungary defies sanctions: Trump ally moves to unfreeze billions in Russian assets  

