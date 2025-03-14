Ukraine's Defence Ministry greenlights new drone WINFLY for military use

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has approved the Ukrainian-made WINFLY uncrewed aerial systems for use by the Armed Forces. The systems are built on frames of various sizes and incorporate the experience of frontline UAV operators.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

Quote: "WINFLY system drones are designed with frames of different sizes. In designing this drone system, Ukrainian engineers incorporated the recommendations and experience of frontline UAV operators."

These drones feature engineering solutions that enhance crew safety during combat operations and provide resistance to electronic countermeasures.

The drones are characterised by high speed and manoeuvrability, enabling them to target field shelters, ground moving targets and pursue and destroy reconnaissance drones.

