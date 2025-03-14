Belarusian leader advocates for irreversible Belarusian-Russian integration

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has announced that "the process of Belarusian-Russian integration should be made irreversible".

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BelTA, citing Lukashenko in a speech to Russia's Federation Council, the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

Quote: "It is our historic mission to make the process of Belarusian-Russian integration irreversible. We will accomplish this mission."

Details: Meanwhile, Lukashenko noted that the unification of Belarus and Russia will not happen "shortly".

"When will Russia become part of Belarus, or vice versa, when will Belarus become part of Russia? This is unlikely to happen shortly. And if we bang on an open door in this regard, we will ruin everything we've accomplished. We need to go calmly, step by step," he said.

Lukashenko also stated that Russia and Belarus could come to a single parliament "if both are ready".

