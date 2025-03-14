All Sections
Bulgaria ready to sell Ukraine reactors for Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant: decision in works

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 14 March 2025, 13:12
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Photo: Getty Images

Bulgaria is preparing a decision at the government level to sell Ukraine reactors for its Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: LIGA.net, a Ukrainian news outlet, citing Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Friday 14 March

Details: Halushchenko noted that 10 March was the final day to report to the Bulgarian parliament on the outcome of the negotiations.

"Thanks to the constructive part of the Verkhovna Rada, which backed the relevant draft law, we were able to hold negotiations in Bulgaria. And the relevant report was submitted to the parliament," the minister said.

"The previous report, submitted to parliament in 2024, stated that Ukraine had shown no interest in implementing this project, following which we requested an extension of the permission for negotiations," Halushchenko said.

He stressed that this time, the report confirmed Ukraine's interest and outlined the scope of the agreement.

"Now, a decision will be made at the governmental level in Bulgaria regarding the conclusion of the agreement, which will detail all aspects," the minister said.

Background:

  • On 11 February, Ukrainian MPs approved a bill allowing Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear energy regulator, to purchase Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
  • Commenting on the law's adoption, MP Andrii Zhupanyn noted that the document only approves the purchase of reactors, thus limiting the project's cost to US$600 million.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the purchase of equipment for Khmelnytskyi NPP units Nos 3 and 4 from Bulgaria.

