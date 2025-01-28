Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has announced an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid during his visit to Ukraine.

Source: Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Albares began his visit in Lviv with a programme focused on political and diplomatic support for the Ukrainian government, humanitarian and recovery aid for the Ukrainian people, as well as the preservation of Ukraine's heritage and culture.

As part of his visit, Albares, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, inaugurated a cultural centre funded by the Spain-UNESCO Trust Fund for Development Cooperation.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry declared that the centre was established with the aim to create a dedicated space for culture as a driver of peace and resilience amidst the war and post-war recovery in Ukraine. The cultural production infrastructure in Ukraine has reportedly lost 90% of its resources due to the war.

Quote: "This centre is part of Spain’s comprehensive engagement in Ukraine's reconstruction, reaffirmed today by the announcement of an additional €10 million in humanitarian aid from Spanish Cooperation, adding to the €100 million Spain has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war."

More details: In addition to financial assistance, Spain’s solidarity with Ukraine was further highlighted by Albares’ visit to a hospital in Lviv. There, he announced that a Spanish medical training team would soon be deployed to conduct training sessions for Ukrainian hospital staff.

Background:

In early January, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles announced that Spain would soon send 10 power generators to Ukraine.

Previously, Albares stated that he does not consider President-elect Donald Trump’s claims to "end the war in 24 hours" realistic, as peace is unattainable as long as Russia is unwilling to engage.

