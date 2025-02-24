All Sections
Spain announces new €1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 24 February 2025, 13:34
Pedro Sánchez. Stock photo: Getty Images

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine for 2025.

Source: Sánchez at a plenary session of the Support Ukraine forum in Kyiv on Monday, 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the day of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sánchez announced a new military aid package for Ukraine in 2025 worth €1 billion.

Quote: "We will also work hand-in-hand with Ukraine on its reconstruction, creating the necessary structure to boost the process and encouraging Spanish companies to actively engage in plans and projects." 

More details: Sánchez also noted that Spain and Ukraine would address the needs of the Ukrainian diaspora, and the countries would create a special Ukrainian hub in the province of Alicante.

"We must ensure that Ukraine joins the European Union as soon as we can. Whatever happens in the coming months, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is the most important victory for the Ukrainian people," he added.

Background:

  • The Swedish government plans to provide Ukraine with air defence systems worth 1.2 billion Swedish kronor (about US$113 million).
  • Finland will contribute €4.5 million to support the second phase (2025-2027) of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU).
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada's new aid package to Ukraine will include 25 LAV-3 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 F-16 fighter jet trainers.

