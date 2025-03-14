Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reorganised into 3rd Army Corps

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine's defence forces has been reorganised into the 3rd Army Corps, with Andrii Biletskyi as its commander.

Source: Biletskyi in a video message

Quote: "For three years, we have gained unique experience in fierce battles, conducted successful counterattacks and become the most effective in frontline drone operations. We've introduced new technologies, redefined our approach to personnel training and developed the best recruitment system in the country. We've launched our schools for teaching operators of First-Person View drones and Ground Robotic Systems. We've created large-scale cultural and educational projects. It's time to expand our horizons."

Details: Biletskyi noted that the main priorities of the Corps are combat training, building a professional sergeant corps, and focussing on management, planning and technology.

He also stressed that the aim is to change the principles of this war, thereby shifting its course in favour of Ukraine.

