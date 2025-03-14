All Sections
EU ambassadors approve tougher duties on Russian and Belarusian agricultural products

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 14 March 2025, 17:41
A harvester. Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU Committee of Permanent Representatives has approved a mandate to begin negotiations with the European Parliament on introducing new tariffs on agricultural products and fertilisers from Russia and Belarus.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing a statement on the website of the Council of the European Union

Details: "The tariffs are expected to reduce Russian export revenues, thereby limiting Russia’s ability to finance its war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

The EU had imposed taxes on specific Russian agricultural products in 2023, but these only accounted for 15% of total exports. Once the new measures are in place, all such products will be subject to restrictions.

Russia accounted for a major percentage of the EU's fertiliser imports in 2023, totalling 3.6 million tonnes and generating €1.28 billion for the Kremlin. The new tariffs will be implemented gradually over three years, alongside measures to diversify suppliers.

It is reported that once the European Parliament approves the measures, the EU Council will have the authority to grant final approval.

Background:

  • In October 2024, it was reported that the European Union was discussing the extension of protective duties on agricultural, food and fertiliser products from Russia and Belarus.
  • Russia supplies about one-third of the EU's urea fertiliser imports, with last year's volumes nearing record levels.

Advertisement:
Advertisement: