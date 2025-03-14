Estonian Intelligence says Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast in organised manner – map

Estonian Intelligence has confirmed that Ukraine is gradually withdrawing its military contingent from Russia’s Kursk Oblast. It has also talked about the situation on the Donetsk front.

Source: ERR quoting Deputy Chief of Estonian Intelligence Janek Kesselmann, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Estonian intelligence officer said that the most active battles in the Russian-Ukrainian war are currently taking place in Kursk Oblast. He noted that Estonia can confirm that there is an "organised withdrawal of the Ukrainian contingent from Kursk Oblast".

Meanwhile, the country's intelligence centre has no information that Russia has significantly increased its contingent on the Kursk front in recent months.

"The actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also indicate that the leadership of the Armed Forces has decided to withdraw from the Kursk front," he said.

The territories marked in green were liberated by Ukrainian troops. The territories in blue are Russian territories under Ukraine’s control.

Screenshot: DeepState map

Kesselmann stated that protracted combat continues in Kursk Oblast, allowing Ukrainian soldiers to withdraw.

He also said that a big Russian propaganda campaign is underway in the media.

Regarding other fronts, Kesselmann stated that Russia continues to exert pressure on Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the area of Pokrovsk.

The territories marked in red are occupied by Russia. Screenshot: DeepState map

Background:

On 10 March, UK intelligence reported that Ukraine's defence forces had conducted a series of counteroffensive actions near the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, while in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian forces were putting pressure on Ukrainian units.

On 13 March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russians had attacked the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces 84 times on 10 fronts. The fiercest fighting was recorded on the Pokrovsk front. The hostilities continued in Kursk Oblast, where five Russian attacks were repelled during the day.

On 14 March, US President Donald Trump said that "thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position", probably referring to the latest developments in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

