Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the decision on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union is being blocked solely by Hungary.

Source: Zelesnkyy during a meeting with journalists on Friday 14 March, as reported by Ukrinform and European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that only one country is opposing the EU membership decision.

"That country is Hungary," he clarified.

Zelesnkyy also stated that the eventual agreement to stop the war would include economic guarantees for Ukraine.

Quote: "The number one economic guarantee for Ukraine is EU membership. No alternatives, no discussions. Neither the United States nor any EU member state – who are also aware of this – oppose it. Everyone supports it, except for one country."

Details: Zelenskyy predicted that when the final decision is made, the Hungarian authorities "will be looking at US policy".

Quote: "I believe Hungary will be looking at US policy."

Background:

In mid-February, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster and demanded that the list of requirements for Ukraine be expanded.

During the entire European Commission's visit to Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the EC announced ambitious plans to open three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

On 12 March, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine is looking for different ways to resolve the issue of Hungary's blocking of the EU accession talks.

