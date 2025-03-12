Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine looks for way out of Hungary's blocking of EU accession talks

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine is looking for different ways to resolve the issue of Hungary's blocking of the EU accession talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha's statement in Warsaw, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote from Sybiha: "We are aware of Hungary’s position, which has actually blocked the opening of the negotiation clusters. We are very much looking forward to the possibility of using the diplomatic process to unblock it because it is also in Europe's interest to further advance Ukraine on its path to EU membership."

Details: The minister noted that Ukraine is currently considering various possibilities to resolve the issue of blocked negotiations together with Hungary.

He also emphasised that Kyiv is interested in Poland’s EU Council presidency being successful and hopes for Warsaw's active role in opening specific negotiation clusters.

"We are in constant consultations with the Polish side; today, we also touched upon this issue with Minister Sikorski," the Ukrainian diplomat added.

Background:

In mid-February, it became known that Hungary had blocked the opening of the first negotiation cluster and demanded that the list of requirements for Ukraine be expanded.

During the entire European Commission's visit to Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion, the EC announced ambitious plans to open three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the end of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on EU leaders to find a way to unblock the opening of the first clusters of Ukraine's accession negotiations.

