Russians drop aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring people – photo

The aftermath of the attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on 14 March. Strikes have been recorded in the Kherson and Beryslav districts.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigators reported that Russia had dropped eight aerial bombs.

Advertisement:

A 43-year-old man was killed in the attack on Kherson. Rescue workers pulled his body from under the rubble. In addition, one civilian was injured.

A 14-year-old teenager was injured in the village of Tekstylne.

A house on fire Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Houses, public transport and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Prosecutor's Office reported that it had been the second large-scale attack on the oblast that day.

Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!