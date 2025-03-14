All Sections
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring people – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 March 2025, 22:42
The aftermath of the attack on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast on 14 March. Strikes have been recorded in the Kherson and Beryslav districts.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigators reported that Russia had dropped eight aerial bombs.

A 43-year-old man was killed in the attack on Kherson. Rescue workers pulled his body from under the rubble. In addition, one civilian was injured.

A 14-year-old teenager was injured in the village of Tekstylne.

 
A house on fire
Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Houses, public transport and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of the attack. 

The Prosecutor's Office reported that it had been the second large-scale attack on the oblast that day.

Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman injured.

