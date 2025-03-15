Russian drone hits nine-storey building in Chernihiv – video

A Russian UAV has struck a nine-storey building in the city of Chernihiv, causing a vehicle in a car park to catch fire.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration; Suspilne Chernihiv

Quote: "A strike on a high-rise building has been recorded. One car is on fire. Information on casualties is being confirmed."

Details: Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force had reported a UAV in the central part of Chernihiv Oblast.

Updated: Later, Bryzhynskyi said that the drone had struck a nine-storey building. The fire in the car park was contained. "As of now, there are no casualties among civilians," he added.

