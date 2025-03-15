Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day

Two people have been killed and 18 others injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression on 14 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas of settlements in the oblast, including damaging seven high-rise buildings and 27 houses.

The Russians also damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a warehouse and cars.

Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman injured.

