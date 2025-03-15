Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 08:29
Two people have been killed and 18 others injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression on 14 March.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas of settlements in the oblast, including damaging seven high-rise buildings and 27 houses.
The Russians also damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a warehouse and cars.
Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman injured.
