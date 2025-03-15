All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 08:29
Russia kills and injures 20 civilians in Kherson Oblast in just one day
Attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Two people have been killed and 18 others injured in Kherson Oblast due to Russian aggression on 14 March.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians targeted critical and social infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas of settlements in the oblast, including damaging seven high-rise buildings and 27 houses.

Advertisement:

The Russians also damaged gas pipelines, an outbuilding, a warehouse and cars.

Background: Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb on the centre of the city of Kherson on 14 March, leaving a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
Germany donates Gepard anti-aircraft systems, Vector drones and ammunition to Ukraine
Zelenskyy signs law on deploying Ukrainian Armed Forces to other countries during martial law
EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
All News
Kherson Oblast
Russians drop aerial bombs on Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring people – photo
Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing person and injuring another
Russians attack Chervonyi Maiak in Kherson Oblast with guided bomb, injuring 2 people
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Polish foreign minister asks Polish opposition to influence Hungary's position on Ukraine
18:08
EU chief diplomat: EU to see what it can do about funding for Radio Liberty
18:02
NATO fighter jets intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic states three times in a week
17:45
EXPLAINERCan France’s nuclear forces replace the US and protect all of Europe?
17:34
Canadian prime minister invites Zelenskyy to G7 summit
17:08
EU confirms US withdrawal from group investigating Russia's war crimes in Ukraine
16:35
Most Americans support Ukraine in war and believe Trump is on Russia's side – poll
16:26
UK says "significant number" of countries ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine
16:13
EU chief diplomat confirms EU wants to provide Ukraine with €40 billion in military aid
16:12
Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine indefinitely – The Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: