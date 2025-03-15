All Sections
Russians twice attack firefighters putting out fire in Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 10:03
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked a lyceum in the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast with UAVs on the night of 14-15 March, causing a fire covering an area of 500 square metres on the roof of the building. Two more attacks took place while firefighters were extinguishing the fire. [A lyceum is a specialised secondary school – ed.]

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The first attack damaged 18 houses and 5 school buses.

An hour later, the Russians targeted the firefighters at the site of the first strike, damaging a water tanker. Four civilians were injured and suffered an acute stress reaction.

An hour later, a second strike set fire to a fire engine and a school bus.

 

The fire was extinguished by 42 firefighters and 11 appliances. Bomb disposal experts were involved as well.

Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
