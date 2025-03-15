Russians attack energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Russian forces have launched a large-scale attack on energy facilities belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, leaving some residents without electricity.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: The company said that the Russians had caused significant damage to energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, cutting some residents off from the power grid.

Advertisement:

"The damage is significant. Power engineers are already working at the scene. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as soon as possible," the statement said.

Background:

On the evening of 14 March, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the centre of a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, injuring 14 people.

On the night of 14-15 March, the Russians attacked a lyceum [specialised secondary school] in Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast with a UAV, causing a fire covering an area of 500 sq. m on the roof of the building, and two more attacks occurred when firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!