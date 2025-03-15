All Sections
Russians attack energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 15 March 2025, 11:06

Russian forces have launched a large-scale attack on energy facilities belonging to DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, leaving some residents without electricity.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: The company said that the Russians had caused significant damage to energy facilities in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, cutting some residents off from the power grid.

"The damage is significant. Power engineers are already working at the scene. We are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as soon as possible," the statement said.

Background:

