Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 14

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 10:47
Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 14
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the centre of a residential area in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 14 March, injuring 14 people.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The missile attack destroyed a one-storey building housing an entertainment centre.

Civilian infrastructure, more than 15 apartment buildings and 10 houses, two educational facilities and a sports facility were damaged. Shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, a coffee shop and a car were damaged.

