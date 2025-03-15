Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of casualties rises to 14

Russian troops launched a missile attack on the centre of a residential area in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 14 March, injuring 14 people.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The missile attack destroyed a one-storey building housing an entertainment centre.

Civilian infrastructure, more than 15 apartment buildings and 10 houses, two educational facilities and a sports facility were damaged. Shops, a pharmacy, a beauty salon, a coffee shop and a car were damaged.

