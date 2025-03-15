All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-made long-range Neptune missile successfully tested in combat

Roman Petrenko, Roman RomaniukSaturday, 15 March 2025, 13:55
A Ukrainian Neptune missile system. Photo: Ukrainian Defence Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported "significant results" in Ukraine's missile programme following the successful test of a domestically-produced long-range Neptune missile.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Reports have been submitted on our missile programme. We have significant results. The long-range Neptune has been tested and successfully used in combat. A new Ukrainian missile, an accurate strike.

Its range is 1,000 kilometres. I am grateful to our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and military. We continue to work to ensure Ukraine's security."

Update: Ukrainska Pravda sources have reported that a long-range Neptune missile struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse.

Background: In late 2023, it was reported that Ukraine was developing a new missile modification for the domestic Neptune missile system.

