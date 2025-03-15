All Sections
The Guardian: Trust gap between Ukraine and Russia is major obstacle to peace, advisor to Turkish president says

Saturday, 15 March 2025, 14:59
Stock photo: Getty Images

Akif Çağatay Kılıç, a foreign affairs adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has revealed what he believes is the key obstacle to peace in Ukraine.

Source: the Guardian, citing Kılıç, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kılıç noted that one of the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia is the "loss of trust" between the two sides.

"The main problem is a loss of trust. Nobody trusts anyone," Kılıç said.

Türkiye has played a pivotal role as a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia talks, maintaining positive relations with both sides, despite its military support for Ukraine.

It hosted the 2022 talks between Ukraine and Russia and has expressed a willingness to do so again if asked.

Background:

  • Erdoğan has recently called on Russia to "respond constructively" to the US proposal for a truce in Ukraine.
  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

