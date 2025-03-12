All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Turkish President Erdoğan calls on Russia to "respond constructively" to US ceasefire proposal

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 March 2025, 23:01
Turkish President Erdoğan calls on Russia to respond constructively to US ceasefire proposal
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photo: Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has supported the proposal agreed upon by Ukraine and the United States for a 30-day ceasefire and has called on Russia to accept it.

Source: Erdoğan speaking after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Ankara on 12 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Turkish media outlet Anadolu

Details: Erdoğan described Ukraine's decision to agree to a ceasefire during talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia as "positive and important".

Advertisement:

"Now we hope that Russia will respond constructively to this step," he added.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's willingness to facilitate potential talks between Kyiv and Moscow in order to "make any contribution towards achieving a just and lasting peace".

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaTürkiyeErdoganceasefire
Advertisement:
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
Ukraine's defence forces redeployed to more advantageous defence lines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's defence minister
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
All News
Russia
Russia has lost over 890,000 soldiers since February 2022
Russia reports attack by almost 80 drones on its oblasts and fire at business
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
RECENT NEWS
08:52
Shahed drone hits business in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire
08:31
US withdraws from group investigating Russia's crimes in Ukraine – NYT
08:08
Emergency power outages introduced in Poltava Oblast due to fall of UAV debris
07:53
Russians damage infrastructure in two Dnipropetrovsk Oblast districts
07:33
Russia loses 1,210 soldiers on 16 March
07:17
Trump: I will speak to Putin on Tuesday
04:54
Ukrainian military shows Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast after three years of intense battles for village – video
03:58
US secretary of state on ending Russia's war against Ukraine: there's Plan A and Plan B
01:12
Ukraine's defence forces redeployed to more advantageous defence lines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's defence minister
00:30
Russia claims peace deal could include "unarmed observers" in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: