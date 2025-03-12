Turkish President Erdoğan calls on Russia to "respond constructively" to US ceasefire proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has supported the proposal agreed upon by Ukraine and the United States for a 30-day ceasefire and has called on Russia to accept it.

Source: Erdoğan speaking after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Ankara on 12 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Turkish media outlet Anadolu

Details: Erdoğan described Ukraine's decision to agree to a ceasefire during talks with the United States in Saudi Arabia as "positive and important".

"Now we hope that Russia will respond constructively to this step," he added.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's willingness to facilitate potential talks between Kyiv and Moscow in order to "make any contribution towards achieving a just and lasting peace".

Background:

During the talks in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine said that it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and that he hopes Russia will agree to it.

