US state secretary hopes Russia will agree to 30-day truce: the ball is now in their court

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 11 March 2025, 20:53
US state secretary hopes Russia will agree to 30-day truce: the ball is now in their court
Photo: U.S. Department of State

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and that he hopes Russia will agree to it.

Source: Rubio in a comment to reporters following a meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio noted that during the talks, Ukraine supported the US offer to "enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that’s enduring and sustainable and accounts for their interests, their security, their ability to prosper as a nation".

He added that the US will now pass the proposal on to Russia.

"We hope that they [the Russians] will say yes, that they’ll say yes to peace. The ball is now in their court," the secretary of state said.

Rubio also noted that Ukraine had "taken a concrete step" at the meeting and said he hopes Russia will "reciprocate".

Background:

