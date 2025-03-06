European MPs ask Belgian king to back seizure of €250bn in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

Several European MPs have sent an open letter to King Philippe of Belgium calling on him to support the seizure of €250 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an open letter posted on X (Twitter) by Latvian MEP Rihards Kols

Details: The letter to King Philippe of Belgium regarding frozen Russian assets was signed by about 30 members of the national parliaments of various EU countries and the European Parliament. They include representatives of the Baltic states, Poland, Czechia, France, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Croatia, as well as several Hungarian MPs, a Slovak MP, and several signatories from Ukraine.

The letter’s authors call on the King of Belgium to publicly support the confiscation of frozen Russian assets held in Belgium and the prompt transfer of these funds to Ukraine at this "pivotal moment for Europe’s security".

The letter emphasises the special role of Belgium, given that it holds the largest share of the frozen assets of a state that has unleashed a war of aggression in Europe and is systematically violating international law and committing war crimes.

Quote from the letter: "There is both a legal basis and a moral imperative to act. International law recognises the right of states to seize the assets of an aggressor to compensate victims and finance reconstruction. Precedent exists."

Details: The letter emphasises that the decision is also a test of Europe’s resolve.

"Belgium can and must lead by example, showing that European values are not hollow words but principles with consequences," the signatories say.

Another argument is that further sanctions are in doubt due to the position of some EU countries, and a decision on the next extension of sanctions will have to be made in June.

Quote from the letter: "Europe stands at a dangerous crossroads... Both our partners and our adversaries are closely watching the fractures in Europe's resolve, and the consequences will be felt far beyond Ukraine. We therefore call upon Your Majesty to publicly support the immediate legal seizure and transfer of these assets to Ukraine and to encourage the Belgian government to champion this policy at both national and EU levels. Belgium can be the front-runner Europe needs in this moment of uncertainty – turning frozen assets into a tangible lifeline for Ukraine's defence and reconstruction."

Background:

The FT has reported that the European peace plan foresees the use of frozen Russian assets as a security guarantee for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to have an audience with the King of Belgium on 6 March as part of his trip to attend the extraordinary summit of European leaders in Brussels.

