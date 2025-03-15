Zelenskyy urges partners to disregard Putin's remarks on peacekeepers in Ukraine: It's none of his business

Zelenskyy during an online meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Kyiv's partners to disregard Russia's opinion on the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine to guarantee a peace deal.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online meeting of leaders on support for Ukraine

Quote: "And this is a very bad signal – taking Russians’ opinion into account regarding the contingent. The contingent must be stationed on Ukrainian soil. This is a security guarantee for Ukraine and a security guarantee for Europe.

If Putin wants to bring some foreign contingent onto Russia’s territory, that’s his business. But it is not his business to decide anything about Ukraine’s and Europe’s security."

Details: Zelenskyy called on partners to form a clear position on security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Security is the key to making peace reliable and lasting. We need to keep working on the contingents that will form the foundation of Europe’s future Armed Forces. Peace will be more reliable with the European contingents on the ground and the American side as a backstop. There must be clear commitments on how this will function," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the same applies to investments in defence production both in Ukraine, "where it is now growing the fastest", and in partner countries.

"Europe needs its own arsenals and the capability to produce the most advanced weapons. It shouldn’t take you 3 to 5 years to produce ammunition when it’s about your defence, and it’s about your security. Please do it as soon as possible," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

He also urged partners not to overlook the importance of strengthening air defence, both in Ukraine and in their own countries in the future.

