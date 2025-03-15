All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Italy has no intention of joining Ukraine military mission

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 15 March 2025, 16:41
Italy has no intention of joining Ukraine military mission
Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Getty Images

Italy has confirmed that it has no plans to engage in a military mission in Ukraine to support a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Source: Italian government in a statement following Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's participation in an online meeting of the coalition of the willing organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Details: The Italian government stressed that only a just and lasting peace can ensure Ukraine's future sovereignty and security.

Advertisement:

Quote: "President Meloni confirmed that Italy intends to continue working with European and Western partners and the United States to define credible and effective security guarantees, reaffirming however that Italy’s participation in a possible military force on the ground is not planned."

Background: 

  • Following an online meeting on 15 March, the UK Prime Minister announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.
  • Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 8 injured, including child – photos
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
All News
Italy
Ukraine's defence minister and his Italian counterpart discuss air defence supplies and ammunition
Ukraine nearly runs out of missiles for Samp-T air defence systems – Corriere della Sera
Mayor of Venice recognises Ukrainian soldier who saved badly wounded man
RECENT NEWS
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
05:10
Large-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 8 injured, including child – photos
02:50
Kropyvnytskyi survived largest Russian attack – photos
00:01
Zelenskyy: We discussed possibility of restoring Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Trump
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: