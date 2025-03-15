Italy has no intention of joining Ukraine military mission

Italy has confirmed that it has no plans to engage in a military mission in Ukraine to support a potential peace agreement with Russia.

Source: Italian government in a statement following Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's participation in an online meeting of the coalition of the willing organised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Details: The Italian government stressed that only a just and lasting peace can ensure Ukraine's future sovereignty and security.

Quote: "President Meloni confirmed that Italy intends to continue working with European and Western partners and the United States to define credible and effective security guarantees, reaffirming however that Italy’s participation in a possible military force on the ground is not planned."

Background:

Following an online meeting on 15 March, the UK Prime Minister announced that the coalition of the willing was entering an operational phase. Military officials are set to meet in the UK on Thursday to consider ways to reinforce the future peace agreement.

Starmer also mentioned two pressure points that could compel Russia to enter negotiations.

