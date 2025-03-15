Russian Shahed drones hit apartment block and houses in Chernihiv – video

The aftermath of a Russian Shahed strike in Chernihiv. Photo: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi on Telegram

Russian drones have damaged a five-storey apartment block and two houses in the city of Chernihiv.

Source: Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Head of Chernihiv City Military Administration, on Telegram; Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At 22:18 on 15 March, Bryzhynskyi reported that a five-storey building had been hit, causing a fire at the site.

Later, he clarified that Russian Shahed loitering munitions had struck two districts of the city.

Quote: "One Shahed hit a five-storey building, and another damaged two houses."

Details: Chaus reported that a Russian drone strike had destroyed the top two floors of the five-storey building and added that Russian forces had also hit a residential area.

