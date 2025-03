Over 30 drones target Russian regions overnight, Moscow says

Russia's Ministry of Defence has claimed that 31 drones attacked four Russian oblasts on the night of 15-16 March.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Defence

Quote: "On-duty air defence units tracked and destroyed 31 Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles last night."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that sixteen drones had been shot down over Voronezh Oblast, nine over Belgorod Oblast, five over Rostov Oblast and one over Kursk Oblast.

